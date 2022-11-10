site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Pedro Avila: Joins big-league roster
Avila had his contract selected by the Padres on Thursday.
Avila appeared in big-league games last season but spent most of the year at Triple-A El Paso. He appeared in 30 games for the affiliate and had a 4.58 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 124:49 K:BB across 112 innings.
