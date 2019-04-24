Avila will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks with a right elbow strain, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Avila made his second appearance with Double-A Amarillo on Friday -- after a nearly two-week layoff -- and gave up six runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings. The 22-year-old seems likely to miss a good chunk of May as he'll need to rebuild his arm strength once cleared to resume throwing.