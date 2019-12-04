Play

Avila (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Tuesday.

This move comes after Avila was non-tendered by the Padres earlier in the week. The righty made his big-league debut in 2019, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five across 5.1 innings. Avila is expected to miss most if not all of the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.

