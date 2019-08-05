Avila (elbow) covered 3.1 innings Sunday in his rehab outing with the Padres' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. He gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Avila pushed his pitch count up to 33 while making his third rehab start for the affiliate. The right-hander, who has been on the 7-day injured list since April with a right elbow strain, should soon be ready to report back to Double-A Amarillo. Avila made his MLB debut prior to sustaining the injury, but the extensive time he missed likely hurts his chance of making it back to San Diego when rosters expand in September.