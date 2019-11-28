Avila (elbow) was designated for assignment by the Padres on Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Avila was added to the 40-man roster in November 2018 to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but he suffered an elbow strain in April and eventually underwent Tommy John surgery in August. The 22-year-old will most likely be sidelined for the entirety of the 2020 campaign.