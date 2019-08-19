Avila (elbow) was placed on Double-A Amarillo's 7-day injured list Sunday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

In his first rehab appearance with Amarillo on Thursday, Avila completed 1.1 innings before going to the ground and clutching his right elbow in pain after throwing a pitch. Avila has previously spent time on the IL this season with an elbow strain, though the Padres have yet to announce an update on his latest injury. The move to the injured list is retroactive to Aug. 16.

