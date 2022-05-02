site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Pedro Avila: Sent down Sunday
RotoWire Staff
May 1, 2022
9:44 pm ET
Avila was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Avila was called up by San Diego on April 13, but he made just two relief appearances during his time with the major-league club. The 25-year-old allowed two runs in four innings, and he should see more consistent work in El Paso following Sunday's demotion.
