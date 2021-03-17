The Padres reassigned Avila (elbow) to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Though he's believed to have recovered from his August 2019 Tommy John surgery, Avila didn't appear for the Padres in Cactus League play prior to his demotion. The 24-year-old made his big-league debut for San Diego in 2019 before going under the knife, tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball in his lone spot start for the Padres. Assuming he's healthy again, Avila will likely begin the 2021 campaign at Double-A San Antonio or Triple-A El Paso.