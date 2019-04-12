Avila threw 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out five and walking two in a 7-6 victory for the Padres.

It was a successful big-league debut for Avila, as he limited Arizona to four hits and could have found himself in line for a win if not for a blown save from Brad Wieck. The 22-year-old was called up straight from Double-A Amarillo, so this was an impressive first go at the big-league level, but he could get optioned back to the minors shortly, as he was called up to give Chris Paddack an extra day of rest, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.