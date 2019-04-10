Avila will be called up from Double-A Amarillo to start Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Avila spent time in major-league camp this spring but his promotion is a bit of a surprise as he spent all of 2018 at High-A Lake Elsinore. The 22-year-old allowed one run on two hits over six innings during his lone start with Amarillo this season. It could be a brief stay in the majors for Avila, as the Padres wanted to provide Chris Paddack with an additional day of rest, according to Lin.