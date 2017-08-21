Padres' Pedro Avila: Whiffs 13 batters in start for High-A club
Avila struck out 13 batters and tossed seven innings of one-run ball for Low-A Fort Wayne on Sunday.
It's the fifth double-digit strikeout outing of the season for Avila, who had previously racked up 17 strikeouts two starts earlier. The 20-year-old was demoted from High-A Lake Elsinore in June after supplying a 5.14 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 10 outings, but he's been utterly dominant over his last eight starts with the Low-A club and could be ready for another crack at the California League. During that eight-start stretch, Avila has gone 5-0 with a 1.36 ERA and 78:7 K:BB over 53 frames.
