Maton (lat) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

Maton is set to rejoin the Padres' bullpen after missing more than a month with a lat strain. The right-hander was able to make six minor-league rehab appearances, allowing just one run across 6.2 innings of work. Maton posted a 0.56 ERA across 16 innings with the Padres prior to landing on the shelf, so he should quickly work his way back to a prominent spot in the bullpen.

