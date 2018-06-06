Maton (lat) kicked off a rehab assignment at High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, tossing a scoreless inning and striking out two batters.

Maton loaded the bases with a walk and a pair of hits, but escaped the frame unscathed in what marked his first game action since May 12. The 25-year-old will likely need to make another appearance or two in the minors before the Padres bring him back from the 10-day disabled list following a three-week absence due to a right lat strain.