Padres' Phil Maton: Continues to get hit hard
Maton was shelled to the tune of three runs (two home runs) in an inning of work against the Reds on Thursday.
Ouch. The rookie has now given up six runs off of four homers over his previous three appearances, watching his ERA balloon from 2.78 to 4.68 in the process. It wasn't that long ago that Maton's name was mentioned by manager Andy Green as a potential replacement closer post-trade deadline, but with his recent string of poor outings and the retention of Brad Hand, the 24-year-old's fantasy value has reached an all-time low.
