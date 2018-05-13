Maton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right lat strain.

Maton is off to a spectacular start this season with a 0.56 ERA in 16 innings of relief, but he'll spend some time on the DL after recently suffering a right lat strain. Kazuhisa Makita was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to fill the void in the bullpen.

