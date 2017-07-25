Padres' Phil Maton: Name mentioned as potential closer
Maton was one of several names mentioned to take over as closer for the Padres following Monday's trade of Brandon Maurer, according to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
The 24-year-old has experienced modest success in the majors (3.63 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 9.0 K/BB), so it is not shocking that manager Andy Green is considering him as a potential replacement in the ninth. That said, Brad Hand and Kirby Yates have been more dominant in larger sample sizes this season, so Maton figures to be the underdog in the competition for saves. If Hand is dealt at the deadline -- as he is rumored to be -- then the rookie reliever would see an increased chance to take over as the Friars' closer down the stretch.
