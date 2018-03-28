Maton will be sent to Triple-A El Paso after failing to earn a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

In a surprising move, the club decided to send Maton back to the minors after the right-hander posted a 2.45 ERA over 7.1 innings of work this spring. He was expected to take on a bigger role in the bullpen this year, but perhaps the Padres think he needs a little more seasoning before becoming a mainstay at the major-league level. Expect to see him back with San Diego in the near future.