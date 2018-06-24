Matin was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Maton had only recently returned from a lat injury Thursday. He has a stellar 1.53 ERA in 17.2 innings for the Padres this year, though he allowed three runs (two earned) in 1.2 innings over his two appearances since this injury. Kazuhisa Makita was recalled in a corresponding move.

