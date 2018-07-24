Padres' Phil Maton: Picks up second hold
Maton fired a clean inning with a pair of strikeouts in Monday's 3-2 win over the Mets.
Maton was able to preserve a narrow lead in the eighth inning, picking up his second hold of the season in the process. The 25-year-old should see an uptick in hold chances following Brad Hand's trade to the Indians, sharing setup duties with Craig Stammen at least until Jose Castillo (hamstring) returns from the disabled list. Maton owns a 2.84 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 9.2 K/9 over 25.1 innings this season.
