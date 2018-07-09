Maton was promoted to the Padres from Triple-A El Paso on Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Maton figures to be used in relief, as he's appeared in 17 games out of the bullpen at Triple-A, posting a 1.53 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 17.2 innings. Cory Spangenberg and Miguel Diaz were optioned to the minors in corresponding moves.