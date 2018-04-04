Padres' Phil Maton: Returns to big leagues
Maton was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.
The Padres opted to carry an extra reliever to fill the roster spot of the injured Wil Myers (arm). Maton will head to the big leagues, though he'll likely work mostly in low-leverage situations despite his 2.45 ERA during spring training.
