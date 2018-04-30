Maton gave up a run on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning Sunday against the Mets.

Maton began his 2018 campaign with nine consecutive scoreless outings prior to giving up his first run Sunday. The 25-year-old now owns a 0.90 ERA and a 10.8 K/9 over 10 innings. The top of the Padres' bullpen is set in stone, but the Maton's strong start should keep him in the majors for the foreseeable future.

