Padres' Phil Maton: Sent to minors
Maton was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
Maton will head to the minors to free up a roster spot for Matt Wisler, who was acquired from the Reds earlier in the week. Through three appearances this season, the right-hander has allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two in four innings.
