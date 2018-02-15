Maton heads into camp as a favorite to land more high-leverage innings in 2018, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old cruised through the minor leagues without posting an ERA north of 3.00, but he struggled a bit in his first taste of the majors last season. Home runs were Maton's biggest issue, as he served up 10 of them in 43 frames. His high strikeout totals in the minors have him lined up as a potential closer of the future for San Diego, but he needs to prove he can keep the ball in the park before he can be trusted in fantasy.