Johnson (triceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Johnson was placed on the IL with triceps inflammation June 19 but was able to throw a bullpen a week later. He's now set to rejoin the San Diego bullpen after a minimal stay on the IL. The right-hander holds a 3.57 ERA and 32:9 K:BB across 22.2 innings this season.