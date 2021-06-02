Johnson (1-2) allowed two runs on two walks with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

Johnson walked Nick Martini and Joc Pederson to start the fifth inning. He was able to retire the next two batters, but Tim Hill allowed both inherited runners to score on an Anthony Rizzo double. Wednesday was the second time in 20 outings Johnson has allowed multiple runs. He's posted a 3.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 17.1 innings, mainly in low-leverage assignments.