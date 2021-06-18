Johnson (2-2) retired the only batter he faced and earned the win over Cincinnati on Thursday.

Mark Melancon allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning before Johnson recorded the third out in the ninth. San Diego's offense answered with a four-run inning of its own, which gave Johnson his second win of the season. The right-hander has a 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB across 22.2 innings. He's added three holds and a blown save across 27 outings, although he mainly sees lower-leverage assignments.