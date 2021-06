The Padres placed Johnson on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right triceps inflammation.

Johnson presumably suffered the injury during his outing Thursday, when he retired one batter and earned the win against the Reds. With a 3.57 ERA in 22.2 innings this season, the righty has been a valuable bullpen piece for the Padres. Daniel Camarena was called up Saturday to replace Johnson on the active roster.