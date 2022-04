Johnson earned a hold against the Reds on Monday, pitching a perfect inning during which he struck out one.

The right-hander entered in the eighth inning to serve as a bridge to closer Taylor Rogers. Johnson did well in his outing, retiring all three batters he faced on 17 pitches. He has a 5.40 ERA due to one poor outing but has allowed no runs in four of his five appearances overall. Johnson is tied for the MLB lead with four holds on the season.