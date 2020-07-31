Johnson (1-0) pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one to earn the win versus the Giants on Thursday.

Johnson got the last out of the eighth inning in relief of Emilio Pagan, and then added a scoreless ninth. The Padres exploded for six runs in the tenth, making Johnson the pitcher of record. The 29-year-old right-hander typically serves a depth role in the Padres' bullpen -- it's unlikely he'll be in the mix for even spot saves with a relief corps headlined by closer Kirby Yates.