Johnson (groin) has pitched in games at the Padres' alternate training site, but it's unclear if he'll come off the injured list for this weekend's series in Texas, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Johnson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 groin strain in mid-March and has been working his way back since. Though he's now participating in games at the alternate site, he may not be ready to return when eligible this Thursday. "We don't [want] to send somebody back before they're ready -- either health or to their standards of being able to get Major League hitters out," manager Jayce Tingler stated when discussing Johnson and fellow injured reliever Austin Adams (elbow).