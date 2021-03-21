Johnson (groin) began playing long toss Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The right-hander exited Thursday's contest with a Grade 1 groin strain but made a quick return to throwing after taking it easy for a few days. Johnson may have a tough time ramping back up to game readiness with less than two weeks before Opening Day.
