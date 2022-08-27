Johnson (elbow) pitched an inning for Triple-A El Paso on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and tossing a wild pitch.

This was Johnson's second rehab outing and his first at the Triple-A level (the other appearance was with the Padres' ACL team). The right-hander showed some rust Friday, but it's promising that he's back to throwing in games after landing on the injured list in mid-April. Johnson could be back with the Padres sometime next week.