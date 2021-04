Johnson (groin) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Johnson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 groin strain in mid-March but has been pitching in games at the team's alternate training site recently. The right-hander made 24 relief appearances for the Padres in 2020 and posted a 2.70 ERA and 27:9 K:BB in 20 innings.