Johnson struck out three of the four batters he faced in a scoreless 10th inning to pick up the win Tuesday in the Padres' 2-1 victory over the Rockies.

Johnson was dominant in his 16-pitch appearance. He pumped in 11 of his offerings for strikes and drew swings and misses, while four of the five balls he threw came on an intentional walk. With a 3.38 ERA and 12.8 K/9 over his 15 appearances this season, Johnson appears to be gaining the trust of manager Jayce Tingler in high-leverage spots.