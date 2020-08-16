Johnson (0-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against Arizona after allowing four runs on three hits and a one walk while striking out one in just one-third of an inning.

Johnson had a disastrous performance Saturday, as four of the five Diamondbacks hitters he faced reached base and, to make things even worse, two of the four runs he got charged with came when he had already left the game. This was Johnson's first loss of the season and it will be an outing he'd like to forget as soon as possible, especially since he was coming off three straight appearances without allowing a hit or a run.