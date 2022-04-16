Johnson (0-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Friday against Atlanta after allowing three runs on four hits across two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

Johnson recorded three holds and didn't give up a run in any of his first three outings of the season, but the wheels came off here and couldn't even finish the eighth inning after entering the game with a 2-2 tie. Johnson tossed 19 of his 28 pitches for strikes, but he simply had a rough day. One bad outing is not going to remove him from his high-leverage role, though, especially since he's posted an ERA below the 3.25 mark in each of his last two seasons.