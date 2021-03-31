Johnson (groin) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
While Padres manager Jayce Tingler has already indicated that Johnson will begin the season on the injured list, the right-hander looks to be tracking toward a minimum-length stay, or close to it. Assuming his groin responds well to Wednesday's throwing session, he may only need to complete one or two more simulating outings before the Padres sign off on his return from the IL.