Tucker (foot) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso on July 14 and has gone 2-for-30 with 11:10 BB:K in nine games since joining the Padres' top affiliate.

Tucker has yet to make his 2023 debut for the Padres and hasn't appeared in the majors since 2018, but San Diego nonetheless chose to add him to its 40-man roster on June 18 and simultaneously placed him on the 10-day injured list while he was tending to plantar fasciitis. The 33-year-old is back playing again and has shown strong plate discipline during his rehab assignment, but the Padres may want to see more hits fall in before reinstating him from the IL. Once activated, Tucker could serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder for San Diego.