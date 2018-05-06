Lopez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers.

It was Lopez's first homer of the season, but more importantly, it was his third start over the Padres' last four games. The 30-year-old developed some late-career power last year, contributing 20 homers across three levels, after failing to tally more than eight in any season prior. He continued his power surge with seven homers in just 19 games with Triple-A El Paso prior to his recent callup. Lopez is clearly on the strong side of a platoon with A.J. Ellis, making him the desired target in very deep and two-catcher leagues until Austin Hedges (elbow) returns from the disabled list (which may not be until mid-May).