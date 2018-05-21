Lopez is out of the lineup Monday against the Nationals.

Lopez will head to the bench for the second straight game while A.J. Ellis, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI on Sunday, picks up another start. The 30-year-old Lopez has served as the Padres' primary catcher in the absence of Austin Hedges (elbow), but his brutal .179/.267/.333 slash line across 13 games this season suggests there are better backup options out there.