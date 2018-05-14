Padres' Raffy Lopez: Not starting Monday
Lopez is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies.
Lopez has played regularly since being called up to replace the injured Austin Hedges (elbow). His .200/.333/.440 line through nine games is perfectly adequate for a catcher. A.J. Ellis will get the start behind the place Monday.
