Lopez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Lopez had been up with the Padres as the starting catcher since the start of May with Austin Hedges out with an elbow injury. He failed to impress, hitting a miserable .180/.263/.290 and striking out 36 percent of the time. With Hedges back from the disabled list, Lopez will head back to the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories