Padres' Raffy Lopez: Optioned to Triple-A
Lopez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
Lopez will head back down to the minors as Joey Lucchesi takes the empty roster spot prior to his start against the Brewers on Friday. During the club's Opening Day loss, Lopez came in as a pinch hitter and drew a walk in his lone plate appearance.
