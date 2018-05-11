Padres' Raffy Lopez: Out of Friday's lineup
Lopez is out of Friday's lineup against the Cardinals.
He will now have started six of the last 10 games, hitting .222/.300/.556 with two home runs and eight strikeouts (40 percent strikeout rate) in 18 at-bats over that stretch. A.J. Ellis is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth.
