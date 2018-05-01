Padres' Raffy Lopez: Recalled and starting Tuesday
Lopez was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and is starting at catcher Tuesday against the Giants.
With Austin Hedges (elbow) being placed on the disabled list, Lopez will head up to the majors and promptly serve as the Padres' backstop. Lopez has played 19 games at Triple-A El Paso this season, hitting .300/.372/.657 with seven home runs in that time.
