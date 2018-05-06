Lopez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.

Lopez was behind the plate for the first two games of the series in Monterrey, Mexico, going 2-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in those contests. He'll give way to A.J. Ellis on Sunday, but Lopez should see the bulk of the starts at catcher until Austin Hedges (elbow) returns from the 10-day disabled list.