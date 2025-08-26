Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Mariners.

Laureano went deep in the seventh inning, but the Padres weren't able to build more of a comeback effort. The outfielder has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 17-for-46 (.370) in that span. He's moved over to center field in the absence of Jackson Merrill (ankle). For the year, Laureano has 20 homers, 62 RBI, 59 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .297/.360/.542 slash line through 105 contests between the Padres and the Orioles.