Laureano went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three total runs and two total RBI in an 11-1 victory against the Giants on Wednesday.

Laureano's homer in the rout was a two-run blast in the fifth inning that made the score 10-0. The veteran outfielder already has the second-most homers (17) and RBI (56) of his career through 94 games and could reach the career-best marks of 24 and 67, respectively, that he set with the A's in 2019. Laureano has been especially potent since joining San Diego at the trade deadline, slashing .333/.400/.600 with two home runs, 10 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base through 12 contests.