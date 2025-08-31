Laureano went 2-for-5 with a home run and three total RBI in a 12-3 win against Minnesota on Saturday.

Laureano knocked a run-scoring single in the sixth inning and added a two-run blast in the eighth. The veteran outfielder has gone deep three times in his past five games, pushing his season total to 22 long balls -- two shy of the career-high mark he established in 2019. Since joining the Padres via a July 31st trade, Laureano is slashing .307/.358/.594 with seven home runs, 23 RBI, 18 runs and one stolen base over 27 games.